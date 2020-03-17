Southern wrestling state final

Southern Regional High School’s Conor Collins defeats Passaic County Technical High School’s Adam Hameti, in the 106 weight class, in the state wrestling team finals at the RWJ Barnebas Arena, in Toms River, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

106 POUNDS

The freshman captured the District 29 and Region 8 titles. Collins was one bout away from reaching the podium at states. He finished 36-3.

