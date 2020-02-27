Southern wrestling state final

Southern Regional High School’s Conor Collins defeats Passaic County Technical High School’s Adam Hameti, in the 106 weight class, in the state wrestling team finals at the RWJ Barnebas Arena, in Toms River, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

8. Conor Collins: The Southern Regional freshman was named the District 29 Most Outstanding Wrestler after winning the 106-pound title as a four seed.

