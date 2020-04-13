Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday all nonessential construction projects were ordered to cease by 8 p.m. Friday. The list of exceptions is long, and includes work on hospitals, transportation, infrastructure, utilities, affordable housing and K-12 schools.
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is reporting 20 new confirmations of COVID-19, but no new deaths. These new cases bring the countywide total to 262 positives and seven deaths. The total number of deaths in New Jersey was 2,183 on Saturday compared to 2,350 on Sunday.
NJTV's "Learning Live" is a daily program featuring third- through sixth-grade lessons that is taught by Garden State teachers. The program was created to provide more opportunities for learning during the statewide school closings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for students who may not have technology at home for remote learning.
Damaging winds and power outages are possible Monday, stronger than Friday, says Meteorologist Joe Martucci. The threat for damaging winds will begin at 9 a.m. and last until about 5 p.m. All of that and there will still be the risk for severe storms, too.
Check out this photo gallery of Easter Sunday on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. In a time of social distancing, some took advantage of the beautiful weather to get fresh air and exercise. The Ventnor boardwalk is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic while the Atlantic City boardwalk remains open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.