U.S. consumer confidence declined slightly for a fourth consecutive month, but it remains elevated with the holiday shopping season ramping up.
The Conference Board said Tuesday its consumer confidence index ticked down to 125.5 in November from October’s 126.1 reading. Consumers’ feelings about the present economic conditions also regressed slightly, but their short-term expectations for the future rose. Consumer confidence is closely watched by economists because spending by those consumers accounts for 70% of economic activity.
New-home sales down in Oct.: Sales of new homes dipped slightly in October compared with September but remain well above levels of a year ago, with lower mortgage rates helping spur a rebound in purchases. The annual rate of single-family new-home sales slipped 0.7% last month to a seasonally adjusted 733,000, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. But that decline followed robust gains of 4.5% in September and 7% in August.
Sales of both new and existing homes have been on an upswing since summer, lifted by lower borrowing rates. The Northeast suffered the biggest drop-off in sales last month — a decline of 18.2%. Purchases were down 3.3% in the South. They rose 7.1% in the West and 4.2% in the Midwest.
Vegas airport sees biggest passenger month ever: October turned out to be the busiest month ever by passenger count at the main airport in Las Vegas. The Clark County Department of Aviation reported Monday that McCarran International Airport handled more than 4.6 million arriving and departing travelers last month, up 4.2% compared with the same month a year ago.
Passenger traffic is a measurement of tourism in Las Vegas, where the airport has handled more than 43 million passengers in 2019 and could soar past 50 million for the first time. McCarran is one of the 10 busiest airports in the U.S. based on number of passengers served. Southwest Airlines remains the busiest commercial carrier at McCarran, followed by Spirit, Delta, American and United.
— Associated Press
