The inaugural South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes has opened up, and you have the chance to get a personalized forecast with meteorologist Joe Martucci.
Head over to pressofac.com/snowsweeps. Once there, pick The Press of Atlantic City coverage area location that you believe will see the most accumulating snow and sleet, plus how much you predict will fall, between Dec. 1, 2018, and St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2019. Choices for this year’s entries are:
• Atlantic City Int. Airport (Pomona)
• Hammonton
• Wildwood Crest
• Lacey Township
• Seabrook Farms in Upper Deerfield Township
Entrants who pick the correct location will make the first cut of determining the winner. Out of those who picked that location, the one with the closest total, higher or lower, will be the sweepstakes victor.
Entries must be received online by midnight Saturday, Dec. 1. Joe will keep in touch on the leaderboard with weekly e-mail updates. You also can follow him on Facebook and Twitter (@ACPressMartucci), too, for South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes information.
Anyone may enter, but to win a personalized forecast from Meteorologist Joe Martucci, it must be located in southern Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland counties.