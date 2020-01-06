After entries from across the region and beyond, the 2020 South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes has officially started to track how much snow has landed in the backyards of residents.
For the second winter in a row, the Sweepstakes allows you to put on your forecasting hat. Contestants entering before the Dec. 31 deadline needed to guess which of four locations (Egg Harbor Township, Cape May, Upper Deerfield and Little Egg Harbor) will see the most snow and sleet between Jan. 1 and Mar. 31. Once the location was chosen, the amount was selected next.
The entrant with the correct location and then the closest total wins a video forecast from me, Joe Martucci, from your house, or wherever you'd like in South Jersey. Snowfall totals are reported from WeatherWorks' Certified Snowfall Total program. WeatherWorks is a third party snow and ice verification service that provides post-storm analysis of totals, at zip code resolution.
As of Jan. 6, no measureable snow fell at any of the four reporting sites. Having the flakes fly is tough to do when all but one day through Jan. 6 has been above average. Here's the breakdown.
There were quite a few f you who believe that the Heat Miser will dominate the winter. Perhaps its wishful thinking, perhaps the mild second half of December steered your decision or perhaps you did your climate research. On average, between 10 and 13 inches of snow falls during the contest period.
Nearly half believe less than a foot will fall from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31, while 6 percent believe South Jersey will be pummeled by over 3 feet of snow.
On second thought, it looks like many did your homework. When it came to location, the most amount of contestants chose Egg Harbor Township as the community that will see the most snow. Atlantic City International Airport, which has part of the facility located in the town, receives more snow, on average, than any of the other three sites from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's XM-ACIS2.
Looking ahead, it is likely that somewhere in the region receives their first inch of snowfall of the year Tuesday. Rain will quickly turn to snow on the mainland, though it will be only a brief shot. Beyond that, a snow shower will not be ruled out Wednesday, which may squeeze out a tenth of an inch or two somewhere.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.