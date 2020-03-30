The closing days of the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes are here. However, even that's not prompting Mother Nature to deliver us a snow surprise. Besides a few flakes, snow has been non-existent during the month.
Peggy P., hat off to you. She guessed that 0.3 in Upper Deerfield Township in December. What do you know? That's been the leader all season.
The Snow Sweepstakes will end March 31. As the old adage goes, "March goes out like a lamb". That will be true in 2020. No snow will be expected and while high temperatures will remain on the chilly side, low temperatures will remain above freezing, nixing out chances at snow.
Quite a few of you believed the Heat Miser will dominate the winter. Perhaps it was wishful thinking, or perhaps you did your climate research. On average, between 10 and 13 inches of snow falls during the contest period of January 1 to March 31.
Nearly half believe less than a foot will fall from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31, while 6% believe South Jersey will be pummeled by over 3 feet of snow.
However, many of you did your homework. When it came to location, the most contestants chose Egg Harbor Township as the community that will see the most snow. Atlantic City International Airport, located partly in the township, receives more snow on average than any of the other three sites from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's XM-ACIS2.
For the second winter in a row, the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes allows you to put on your forecasting hat. Contestants guessed which of four locations (Egg Harbor Township, Cape May, Upper Deerfield and Little Egg Harbor Township) will see the most snow and sleet between Jan. 1 and Mar. 31. Once the location was chosen, the amount was selected next.
The entrant with the correct location and the closest total wins a video forecast from me, Joe Martucci, from your house, or wherever you'd like in South Jersey. Snowfall totals are reported from WeatherWorks' Certified Snowfall Totals program. WeatherWorks is a third party snow and ice verification service that provides post-storm analysis of totals, at ZIP code resolution.
