Atlantic City vs Egg Harbor Township Football

Atlantic City’s Corey Yeoman has seen action at several positions this season, including quarterback. But he has excelled at linebacker with 95 tackles.

Jr.

6-3 220 

Yeoman made 115 tackles, 14 for losses. Temple has offered him a scholarship.

