Atlantic City vs Egg Harbor Township Football

Atlantic City Corey Yeoman in action against Egg Harbor Township. Sept. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

1. Corey Yeoman – The Atlantic City junior football standout excelled at the All-American Bowl combine, which featured many of the nation’s top high school football prospects in Texas last weekend. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Yeoman was named one of the combine’s top linebackers. He made several impressive plays, including a one-handed interception that wowed scouts.

