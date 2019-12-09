Oakcrest at Cedar Creek GS

Corissa Robbins navigates a pass away from Oakcrest defenders Wednesday.

The senior led the Pirates to the S.J Group II quarterfinals with 12 assists. Robbins added eight goals. She finished her career with 18 assists and 11 goals.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments