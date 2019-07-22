Eagles Patriots Super Bowl Football

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills (31) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

They have plenty of depth but the roles have yet to be determined aside from Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins. The Eagles need to find a spot for Avonte Maddox who was a standout at both cornerback and safety as a rookie last season. Ronald Darby will likely be a starter at one corner spot. Jalen Mills, Sidney Jones and Maddox will probably fight it out for jobs on the outside and in the slot. Rodney McLeod will be the other starting safety, assuming he recovers from the knee injury that sidelined him last season. Rasul Douglas, Cre'Von LeBlanc, Andrew Sendejo and Tre Sullivan will also be in the mix.

