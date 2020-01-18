Cornysha Davis scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team to a 66-46 win over Caraval Academy of Delaware in a Greyhounds Classic game at Pleasantville High School on Saturday.

Ciani Redd-Howard had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assist for the Vikings, who improved to 9-2.

Atlantic City guard Sanai Garrison-Macon chipped in with 16 and three assists.

Caraval Academy 9 11 17 9 – 46

Atlantic City 19 10 14 23 – 66

CA – Leger 2, Johnson 6, I. Johnson 16, Wilkins 9, Alston 5, Gale 8

AC – Brestle 11, Davis 23, Suarez-Rivera 4, Redd-Howard 10, Cherry-Montague 2, Garrison-Macon 16,

