Despite New Jersey’s death toll roughly doubling the number of people from the state who died on 9/11, Gov. Phil Murphy said the data are beginning to show “there’s light here.”
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli pointed specifically to the time it takes hospitalizations to double. That figure went from 12.4 days to 14.6 days to 28.8 days this week, a sign that means it’s taking longer for the number of people in hospitals due to COVID-19 to double.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 3,748, bringing the total to 51,027, officials said Thursday. There have been 198 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 1,700.
“We must continue to practice social distancing,” Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials, during which he highlighted the deaths of three residents. “Because social distancing is our best weapon to prevent the spread of coronavirus that took their lives and the lives of now 1,700 members of our New Jersey family.”
Of the total deaths, 58% were men and 41% were women, while 33% were between ages 65 to 79 and 44% were over the age of 80, Persichilli said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Other developments:
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Two more Atlantic County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, according to Thursday’s report from the Atlantic County Division of Public Health. They included an 81-year old Egg Harbor Township woman and a 47-year old Brigantine man, both of whom had underlying conditions. The Division of Public Health also confirmed 25 new cases of the virus in 15 men, ages 28-81 and 10 women, ages 29-98.
To date, Atlantic County has reported a total of 198 cases countywide and six deaths.
Meanwhile, County Executive Dennis Levinson on Wednesday refuted a lack of transparency in the reporting of COVID-19 cases broken down by municipality within the county.
Numbers are reported daily with each mayor, municipal police chief and freeholder, according to a news release from Levinson.
“Atlantic County made a conscious decision early on not to provide this information to the media to help protect our full-time, permanent residents from an influx of second-home owners and out-of-towners who could potentially carry the virus from areas of outbreak including New York, North Jersey and the Philadelphia suburbs,” Levinson said, citing his concern that with students out of schools and warmer weather coming, second-home owners would make their way to the county to wait out the pandemic.
“As homeowners, they obviously have a right to be here, but they have been asked not to come, not now while resources are limited and we continue to fight further spread of the virus,” he said. “It’s understandable they would want to come here knowing the number of cases we have is far less that what they may currently be experiencing. As of today, there are just two cases in Longport and Brigantine and one in Margate, and that’s the way we would prefer to keep it. But advertising these enviable statistics only encourages more to come to escape the threat of COVID-19. Something else to consider, they may not just be coming by themselves, but bringing their immediate and extended families to stay in their 3-6 bedroom vacation homes.”
Some municipal officials have shared the number of cases in their areas on social media, Levinson said.
“That is their prerogative, but I stand by my decision,” he said. “My duty is to protect all 275,000 of our residents. I have concerns about advertising this information, but others seemingly do not. It is pointless for us to continue to subject ourselves to this unnecessary criticism. Our energies can be better focused on the challenges at hand in protecting our residents from COVID-19.”
Levinson also urged the public not to be lulled into a false sense of security if the numbers in their town are low; it does not mean they should let down their guard.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Cape May County said 19 residents and 14 staff members of the county’s long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Three residents of the facilities have died, including an 83-year-old woman who lived at Victoria Manor in Lower Township, the county’s latest death.
Overall, the county has seen 116 cases with 15 recoveries and four deaths, the county said in numbers released Thursday afternoon.
Lower and Middle townships have the most cases in the county, at 38 and 17, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association acknowledged the public’s support of medical and emergency personal Thursday while asking residents to not participate in “in-car” gatherings as a way of showing that support.
“We know that the efforts of the frontline employees are tireless and they know that they do not go unnoticed,” said Chief Paul Skill, president of the association. “However, it is imperative during this state of emergency that we continue to steadfastly practice social distancing.”
The association said parking lot gatherings meant for any purpose violate the governor’s orders.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
A third Cumberland County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the county’s dashboard.
Deaths have included residents of Vineland, Bridgeton and Upper Deerfield Township, according to the dashboard.
NEW DATA
For the first time Thursday, New Jersey reported detailed data on hospitalizations.
More than 7,000 people were in hospitals, with about 1,500 people on ventilators and another roughly 1,500 people in intensive care units. About 500 people have been discharged from hospitals, according to the governor.
GRACE PERIODS
The governor said he will sign an executive order to extend the grace period for paying insurance premiums.
For health and dental insurance, the grace period will be 60. Renters, home, auto and life insurance policies will have a 90-day grace period.
Insurers can’t demand payment of premiums in a lump sum after the grace period ends, but payments will have to be “smoothed out” over the life of your premium payments, according to the governor.
WOODBINE WOMAN CLAIMS COVID-19 IN ARREST
A 21-year-old Woodbine woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly told troopers responding to a car accident that she was infected with COVID-19 and coughed on them.
Zharia N. Young was charged by State Police after she was involved in a crash in Maurice River Township, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.
When she was arrested, she became belligerent and uncooperative, according to the release. She allegedly coughed and told the troopers she was infected, and then said she was “happy” she was infecting them.
She was charged with third-degree terroristic threats, fourth-degree aggravated assault on an officer and driving while intoxicated.
MVC CLOSINGS
The state Motor Vehicle Commission announced Thursday that all their agencies will be closed through April 27.
The closings include road testing and inspections facilities, according to a news release from the agency.
Other operations are continuing through online services, such as license and registration renewal, as well as MVC operations that support commercial trucking during the pandemic, according to the release.
HELP FROM VAN DREW
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, is working with South Jersey businesses to get personal protective equipment to those who need it.
United Uniforms in Rio Grande and Valken Distributors in Swedesboro helped secure PPE, including N95 and surgical masks, that will be distributed to local health care workers and citizens, according to a news release. Van Drew will be purchasing close to $15,000 of PPE with a mix of personal and campaign funds.
“We have always strived to serve our community first. In times like these we have to be there for our brothers and sisters on the front line serving our community,” said John Horton, CEO of United Uniforms. “We appreciate that we can help in whatever capacity and thank Dr. Van Drew for allowing us this opportunity”
WEST CAPE MAY
Officials in West Cape May passed a resolution Thursday that prohibits hotels and private residences from accepting new guests or tenants.
The resolution, passed by the governing body, includes motels and guest houses, according to a news release from the borough clerk.
The prohibition will remain in effect until May 22.
