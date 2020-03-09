A new life for B.L. England in the works: The now-closed power plant is the subject of much discussion, as Upper Township officials and the site's owners mull what could fit there next.
Two new 'presumptive positives' for new coronavirus in New Jersey: State officials Sunday afternoon announced that two healthcare workers from North Jersey had tested positive for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a flu-like sickness that is spreading around the world. The total in New Jersey is six as of Sunday.
Stockton boys lacrosse looks to build on record 2019: Last year, Stockton won its first Colonial States Athletic Conference championship and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time. The Ospreys reached the second round of the Division III tournament and finished 18-3 (a school record for wins). The team doesn't want to rest on its laurels.
Emergency Personnel Brunch in Atlantic City: The 35th annual 200 Club Memorial Service and Brunch brought first responders from across the state to the Tropicana on Sunday. See if you made our SEEN Gallery.
Atlantic County Democrats endorse candidates: Brigantine's Amy Kennedy easily won the group's endorsement over Brigid Callahan Harrison for the 2nd Congressional District primary on June 2.
