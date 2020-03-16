COVID-19 closes more schools, cancels more events: While no one has tested positive for COVID-19 in Atlantic County or Cape May County, local officials are not taking any chances. Schools are faced with an unprecedented challenge: teach from home without slowing the school year down. Check out the updated list of school closures and event cancellations.
Despite broad recommendations to stay home, many don't: Elected officials and doctors couldn't be clearer. You should avoid large crowds and unnecessary interactions as the coronavirus pandemic spreads. Some can't stay away from places like the Boardwalk.
It's in her genes: President of Atlantic Cape Community College Barbara Gaba, the first woman and first African American to hold the position, credits her mother with her success.
Tramcar pushback: An upcoming move to extend the contract for the tramcar operator in Atlantic City could see pushback from rolling chair operators, merchants, taxi drivers and others.
