Due to reporting errors, two men were identified as operators of Our Atlantic City Political Action Committee in a story on Mayor Frank Gilliam that ran on Page A1 of Tuesday's edition. There is only one operator, Timothy Mancuso. The story also misidentified Gilliam's job at Bally's Atlantic City. He was a bar porter.

