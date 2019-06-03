The Atlantic Christian School baseball team beat visiting Gloucester County Christian 11-4 Saturday to win its fourth straight Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference championship.
Elijah Chapman hit a grand slam for the Cougars (15-2).
Solomon Griffith had three hits, two runs and an RBI. Ryan Lomangino hit a solo home run and had two RBIs.
Lomangino, the winning pitcher, went 42/3 innings and struck out seven. Griffith finished and had three strikeouts.
Griffith was selected the TSCAC Most Valuable Player, and the Cougars’ Ray Picking was chosen Coach of the Year.
Griffith, Lomangino and Dan Roland were selected as first-team conference all-stars, and Chapman and Luke Phillips were selected to the second team.
Softball
Pilgrim wins first conference title in 14 years
Pilgrim Academy beat Calvary Academy 11-4 Saturday at Atlantic Christian to win the Pioneers’ first Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference since 2005.
Winning pitcher Jordan Tavarez struck out 12 and finished the season with 132.
Tavarez added two hits and two RBIs.
Cheyne Steinman had three hits and two RBIs, and freshman Faith Schmidt also had three hits. Abby McIntyre, also a freshman, added two hits and two RBIs.
Pilgrim junior Analise Lopresti was named the conference MVP, and Tavares, Steinman and teammate Sophia Parise were named conference all-stars.
Lopresti batted .684 counting regular season and playoff games, with a conference-leading 33 RBIs and an on-base-percentage of .769.