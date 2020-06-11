Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into consideration the word’s associations with slavery.
The band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, made the announcement Thursday on their social media.
The group's first self-titled album came out in 2008, and included the Grammy-winning No. 1 country hit “I Run To You," then it achieved crossover success on the pop charts with the nine-times platinum “Need You Now." They won three Grammys for that song, including Record of the Year. They have also won numerous Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards during their nearly 14 year career.
The statement said that they chose the name after the antebellum style home where they shot their first band photos, and it reminded them of Southern styles of music. Antebellum means before a war and the term has been widely associated with the pre-Civil War period in the United States when slavery was practiced.
Pharrell proposes Virginia Black Lives Matter art: Virginia Beach is considering painting Black Lives Matter down its oceanfront boardwalk after Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams supported the idea on social media.
Williams, a recording artist and producer who's from the city, proposed the tribute in an Instagram post this week, adding a photo of what the message would look like along Virginia Beach's boardwalk with the caption “VB let’s make it happen.”
Queen Elizabeth takes part in first public video call: Queen Elizabeth II has taken part in her first public video conference call to chat to four carers about the challenges they face looking after people close to them during the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of Carers Week in the U.K., the 94-year-old monarch showed once again that she's adept at meeting the challenges posed by new technologies.
“Interesting listening to all your tales and stories and I'm very impressed by what you have achieved already,” she said in part of the call that was posted Thursday on the royal family's social media accounts.
“I'm very glad to have been able to join you today,” she added.
Stolen Banksy honoring Bataclan victims found in Italy: Italian authorities on Thursday unveiled a stolen artwork by British artist Banksy that was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attacks at the Bataclan music hall in Paris.
L’Aquila prosecutors said the work was recovered on Wednesday during a search of a home in the countryside of Tortoreto, near the Adriatic coast in the Abruzzo region’s Teramo province. It had been “hidden well" in the attic, prosecutors said.
No arrests have been made.
French officials last year announced the theft of the piece, a black image appearing to depict a person mourning that was painted on one of the Bataclan’s emergency exit doors.
— Associated Press
