Need to know: He has only one win in six starts, but he’s been running at the end of all three of his Derby preps. His speed numbers continue to improve with each start, and the outside post shouldn’t be a problem, since he tends to break slow and come from well off the pace anyway. Bill Mott isn’t known to rush young horses along, and he thinks Country House belongs here, noting that the son of Lookin at Lucky gets better with each race. “Hopefully the light will really come on Derby Day,” he said this week.
A good bet? He just always keeps running, and that’s a great trait to have when so many Derby contenders will be fading in the stretch. Could spice up a trifecta ticket with the right trip.