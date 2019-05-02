Owner: Mrs. J.V. Shields Jr., E.J.M. McFadden Jr. and LNJ Foxwoods.
Auction price: Never sold at auction
Earnings to date: $260,175
Best performance: Arkansas Derby (Grade 1), third
About Mrs. J.V Shields Jr.: Maury Shields is the widow of Joseph V. Shields Jr., who died last year at the age of 80. She worked in special client services at Sotheby’s and is the daughter of Flowers Foods founder William Howard Flowers Jr. (Wonder Bread, Sunbeam, Tastykake, etc.). Involved in horse racing for more than three decades, Shields and his brother founded Shields and Co., a Wall Street investment firm, in 1982 after decades on Wall Street himself. The company they built is now part of Wellington Shields.
About E.J.M McFadden Jr.: Guinness McFadden, a nephew of Mrs. Shields, grew up on a family farm in Northern California and after college began working at Three Chimneys Farm in Lexington where he eventually became director of sales before becoming co-owner of Blackwood Stables.
About LNJ Foxwoods: LNJ stands for parents Larry and Nanci and daughter Jaime Roth. Larry Roth is a co-founder of Marchon Eyewear, which was purchased by VSP in 2008 for $735 million with Roth retaining an executive position to help lead the company. Jaime Roth runs the family stable, established in 2012.