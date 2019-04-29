Atlantic
Beulah Elizabeth Burke Scholarship Luncheon & Fashion Show: The Theta Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will hold its 36th annual fundraiser event 11:30 a.m. May 4 at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. Tickets are $65 and available until May 1. For information, call Michelle Walker-Davis at 609-320-5375 or email mcwdavis@hotmail.com.
DINA Arts Scholarships nominations sought: Atlantic City’s Schultz-Hill Foundation is accepting applications for the 2019-20 DINA Award scholarships and grants. Applications may be submitted through June 15. The grants and scholarships are open to students and teachers in South Jersey who are currently enrolled or participating in programs in the arts, history and education fields. Interested applicants will find the application at schultz-hill.org, under the DINA Award tab.
Friends of Education gala: The Atlantic County Council of Education Associations will hold its annual event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. May 10 at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. This year’s honorees are Rita Mack, FACES 4 Autism, OceanFirst Foundation and the Hamilton Township PTA. Tickets are $40 and dinner is included. For tickets, call 609-641-4053 or visit ACCEANews.org.
Senior Citizens Art Show: Atlantic County will showcase the creative abilities of county residents ages 60 and older at its 43rd annual Senior Citizens Art Show. The juried show will be exhibited May 1-30 at the Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. An awards ceremony May 30 will recognize the top artists. Winning entries will advance to the state competition. For more information, visit atlantic-county.org/intergenerational-services/art-show.asp.
Atlantic City High School Hall of Fame ceremony: The Atlantic City High School Hall of Fame Association will honor the 2019 inductees during a ceremony at 2 p.m. May 18. The ceremony will be held at the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University. Admission is $5. For more information, call 609-457-8449 or email runjh@comcast.net.
Cape May
Country Shore Women’s Club 50th anniversary: The Country Shore Women’s Club celebrates its golden anniversary this year and seeks former members and past presidents and board members. For information, call MaryAnn Barile at 609-390-9405 or visit countryshorewc.net.
Free pet rabies clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health will hold a rabies clinic for pets from 2 to 3 p.m. May 18 at Middle Township Public Works Garage, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. For more information, visit nj.gov/health/cd/topics/rabies.shtml.
Cumberland
Running the Ave 5K: Main Street Vineland and Second Capital Running announce that registration is open for the first sanctioned Running The Ave 5K, to take place in downtown Vineland, starting 9 a.m. June 23. The event will be held rain or shine. Medals will be awarded in different categories. Registration is $20 per runner. To register, go to TheAve.biz and go to the event link. Proceeds from the run will benefit Main Street Vineland’s efforts to help the continued revitalization of Vineland’s historic downtown. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
‘Lynching in America’ workshop: Cumberland County College will host a workshop discussing the history of lynching from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 9 at the George P. Luciano Conference & Events Center, 3322 College Drive, Vineland. The program is free and open to the public. “Lynching in America — The Red Summer of 1919,” is presented by The South Jersey Holocaust Coalition, the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education, Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties and Cumberland County College. It will be led by Robert Holden, a charter member of the South Jersey Holocaust Coalition Board and an educator for 40 years. Registration is required by May 3. For information, call 302-265-3870 or visit HolocaustCoalition.com.
Southern Ocean
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.