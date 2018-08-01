MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Cape May County officials have closed a popular roadside fishing spot between Middle Township and Stone Harbor, citing safety concerns.
The narrow wooden walkway next to the Scotch Bonnet Bridge on Stone Harbor Boulevard has long been used for fishing. It was built on the old railroad trestle. Locals say the railroad has not run since the 1960s.
“The structural members are severely deteriorated,” said Lewis Donofrio Jr., a staff engineer with the Cape May County Bridge Commission. “We’ve been monitoring it over the past several years. It’s gotten to the point where it needed to be closed to protect the safety of the public.”
The bridge does not fall under the commission’s jurisdiction, but Donofrio agreed to discuss the matter because no one from the county engineer’s office was immediately available for interview.
The bridge is about halfway between Cape May Court House and Stone Harbor, passing the small back bay channel where the boulevard crosses the wide marsh. No fishing is allowed from the bridge, although there is a small section of the nearby 96th Street bridge where fishing is allowed.
“According to the phone calls we’ve been getting, it was a very popular spot,” Donofrio said.
The county is working on its next step. That could mean demolishing and removing the remnants of the old railroad bridge or potentially replacing it with something for anglers in the future. Donofrio said the county is very sympathetic to the residents and visitors who want to fish from their favorite spot.
“We are looking at some long-term solutions. We’re just beginning the process. The first step was to protect the public,” he said.
In addition to a notice, the county has put up a security fence to keep people off the wooden walkway.
“What’s up there now is pretty substantial,” Donofrio said.