The third installment of the “County Coffee Chat” will bring it to the southern end of the County for the first time.
Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton and Vice-Director Len Desiderio will be at the Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts), located at 3704 Bayshore Road in North Cape May on Thursday, April 25 from 9 to 11 a.m.
The idea of the event is to provide a causal atmosphere for people to ask questions related to county government.
“I look forward to speaking with the residents of our County and always love visiting Lower Township,” said Thornton. “I want to thank Freeholder Jeff Pierson for getting this program rolling and look forward to participating this month.”
In future months, Freeholders will appear in other municipalities to make it easier for all county residents to speak with their elected officials. Future dates will be announced soon.
“We want to hear what the residents have to say,” said Desiderio. “Listening is an important part of our job and it shapes the decisions we make as Freeholders.