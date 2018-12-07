Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County is excited and proud to announce that its Rutgers master gardeners have received acclaim in the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s 2018 Gardens and Greening Awards program. Award ceremonies were held on Nov. 7 in Philadelphia showcasing all of the winning gardens.
The courtyard pollinator garden at the Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library System was awarded a Garden of Distinction for the second year in a row in the category of Public Space.
The Egg Harbor Township branch’s tiered pollinator garden won for its first-time entry, also receiving a Garden of Distinction award.
The Master Gardener Demonstration Garden at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office was also awarded by PHS for its second year, receiving a Garden of Distinction award for 2018 in the category Combination Gardens — Flower & Vegetable (Community).
These, and other outreach projects throughout the county, are designed and maintained by teams of Rutgers Master Gardeners of Atlantic County volunteers.
In addition to these public gardens, Rutgers Master Gardener volunteers John Colette and Mary McDermott were also recognized with Garden of Distinction awards for their Mays Landing home gardens in the category Flower Garden (Individual).
For more information about the Rutgers Master Gardener Program, please call 609-625-0056 or see Rutgers-atlantic.org/garden.