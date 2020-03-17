List of cancellations and interruption of government services:

  • Crest Haven Nursing home has restricted all visitors from entering their facility.
  • A travel ban for employees going outside of the county has been enacted, effective 3/10.
  • All public events scheduled in which the public would be attending are suspended, effective March 16.
  • County employees are restricted from attending meetings with the public.
  • The Cape May County Parks & Zoo is closed until further notice.
  • All Cape May County Senior Centers are closed until further notice, effective March 16.
  • All Election Board Polling Classes have been canceled until further notice.
  • Cape May County Heath Care Resource Day scheduled on April 4 has been canceled.
  • The Cape May County Library branches are closed, and all events are canceled until further notice.
  • Reporting requirements have been suspended for all participants in the Sheriff’s Labor Assistance Program (SLAP) through March 31, 2020.
  • All US Coast Guard recruits confined to base and no graduation ceremony
  • The Surrogates Office will be closed to the public. It will remain open and fully staffed with completion of necessary services over the telephone, Internet, and regular mail.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments