List of cancellations and interruption of government services:
- Crest Haven Nursing home has restricted all visitors from entering their facility.
- A travel ban for employees going outside of the county has been enacted, effective 3/10.
- All public events scheduled in which the public would be attending are suspended, effective March 16.
- County employees are restricted from attending meetings with the public.
- The Cape May County Parks & Zoo is closed until further notice.
- All Cape May County Senior Centers are closed until further notice, effective March 16.
- All Election Board Polling Classes have been canceled until further notice.
- Cape May County Heath Care Resource Day scheduled on April 4 has been canceled.
- The Cape May County Library branches are closed, and all events are canceled until further notice.
- Reporting requirements have been suspended for all participants in the Sheriff’s Labor Assistance Program (SLAP) through March 31, 2020.
- All US Coast Guard recruits confined to base and no graduation ceremony
- The Surrogates Office will be closed to the public. It will remain open and fully staffed with completion of necessary services over the telephone, Internet, and regular mail.
