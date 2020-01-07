Najee Coursey scored 16 points as the Cedar Creek High School boys basketball team beat Holy Spirit 39-35 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday night.

Henry Rovillard and Jahir Smith each scored 10 for Spirit.

Cedar Creek improved to 4-2, while Spirit dropped to 4-3.

Holy Spirit 14 5 8 8 – 35

Cedar Creek 12 8 8 11 – 39

HS – Glenn 6, Cella 2, J. Rovillard 7, H. Rovillard 10, Smith 10

CK – Coursey 16, Stokes 2, Kurz 6, Gresham 5, Tinsley 1, Valentin 3, Smalls 6

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments