Najee Coursey scored 16 points as the Cedar Creek High School boys basketball team beat Holy Spirit 39-35 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday night.
Henry Rovillard and Jahir Smith each scored 10 for Spirit.
Cedar Creek improved to 4-2, while Spirit dropped to 4-3.
Holy Spirit 14 5 8 8 – 35
Cedar Creek 12 8 8 11 – 39
HS – Glenn 6, Cella 2, J. Rovillard 7, H. Rovillard 10, Smith 10
CK – Coursey 16, Stokes 2, Kurz 6, Gresham 5, Tinsley 1, Valentin 3, Smalls 6
