Najee Coursey of Cedar Creek scored his 1,000th career point, but Holy Spirit beat the Pirates 60-49.

Henry Rovillard led the Spartans with 23, including 11 in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory. Holy Spirit improved to 11-5, while the Pirates are 7-7.

Cedar Creek 10 10 12 17 – 49

Holy Spirit 11 14 14 21 - 60

Coursey 15, Tinsley 14, Stokes 2, Greshman 4, Smalls 5, Valentin 3, Burrell 4

HS – Kalinowski 12, Cella 2, Glenn 10, H. Rovillard 23, Smith 4, Gillespie 2, Wilkins 2, Oakes 3, Freeman 2

