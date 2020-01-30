Najee Coursey of Cedar Creek scored his 1,000th career point, but Holy Spirit beat the Pirates 60-49.
Henry Rovillard led the Spartans with 23, including 11 in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory. Holy Spirit improved to 11-5, while the Pirates are 7-7.
Cedar Creek 10 10 12 17 – 49
Holy Spirit 11 14 14 21 - 60
Coursey 15, Tinsley 14, Stokes 2, Greshman 4, Smalls 5, Valentin 3, Burrell 4
HS – Kalinowski 12, Cella 2, Glenn 10, H. Rovillard 23, Smith 4, Gillespie 2, Wilkins 2, Oakes 3, Freeman 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.