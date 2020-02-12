ATLANTIC CITY – A Superior Court judge has scheduled a hearing on the complaint against the petition effort to change the city’s form of government, but denied a request to postpone the March 31 special election.
Judge Julio Mendez set the hearing for March 9, stating the court recognized the need for an expedited schedule. Mendez also rejected the request by the Atlantic City Democratic Committee to issue a temporary injunction on the citywide ballot referendum.
The Democratic Committee filed a complaint Tuesday alleging fraud, deficiencies and violations of residents’ civil rights against a petition effort to change the city’s form of government. The political action committee behind the petition effort, Atlantic City Residents for Good Government, the City Clerk and multiple unnamed parties involved with gathering signatures, were named as defendants in the complaint.
The PAC has proposed doing away with the current mayor-council form of government and replacing it with a council-manager form.
Rather than an elected mayor serving as the city’s chief executive, a municipal manager would be hired by the governing body to oversee the day-to-day operations of the city, including preparing a budget, negotiating contracts and handling most personnel matters.
The change would reduce the number of City Council members from nine to five. A mayor would be selected annually from among the at-large council members and preside over public meetings.
Under the proposal, nonpartisan elections would be held in May and elected officials would serve four-year terms beginning in July.
A petition containing more than 3,000 signatures in favor of the change of government was submitted to the City Clerk’s Office in December. After the clerk initially rejected the petition, the signatures were accepted and a special election was scheduled for March 31.
Proponents of the change say the reform is needed to curb nepotism, fiscal mismanagement and corruption in City Hall. Opponents believe the effort is little more than a coup attempt orchestrated by outsiders with self-serving interests.
