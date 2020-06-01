CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A crowd of about 30 gathered Monday morning in the parking lot of the Muscle World Gym on Hand Avenue, ready to watch owner Jack Trombetta defy the state.
After speaking in front of the gym for about 20 minutes, he did so, opening the business despite Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Trombetta invited gym members in to work out, for the first time since March, and said those who were not members were welcome to take a look around.
Local businesses depend on the income over the summer, he said, suggesting that means they can no longer wait for the OK from Trenton. Police were aware of his plans, Trombetta said, but there was no visible police presence.
Trombetta said he mentioned his plans to open on June 1 on social media. The post drew interest from around the state and beyond, he said, as more gyms announced they would also open Monday.
But those plans were overshadowed by the unrest around the state and around the nation in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. After video was released of police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck, protests spread around the country, along with violence, looting and property damage, including in Atlantic City.
Trombetta said he had agreed to close the business again at noon Monday, at the request of township police. At that time, there were plans for a protest that afternoon in the Rio Grande section of the township. But just before Trombetta opened, Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue announced that protest had been canceled.
Other gyms planning to defy the governor backed out, citing concern for adding to the workload of already overburdened police.
Local Atilis Gym owner, Chris Lambert, who owns four gyms in Egg Harbor Township, Sea Isle City, Wildwood and Ocean City, delayed his June 1 opening after peaceful protests turned into looting in Atlantic City on Sunday.
Lambert, a retired Lower Township police officer, helped organize a June 1 reopening plan that included about 150 gym owners and about 300 salon owners in the area.
“I just feel that it’s not about me,” he said. “It’s not about Atilis Gym at this point in time. It’s the bigger picture, and we need to stand down. We need the police to handle the situation that could arise and could get out of control. I have made the decision to respect the law enforcement community and not open.”
“But I hope to open as soon as we’re allowed,” he added.
In Middle Township, Trombetta told those gathered Monday morning that his business was likely to close soon. He said he’s worked out at the gym for 40 years and owned it for 20. It opened in the 1970s.
“My kids work out here. My grandkids work out here,” he said. “Everyone who comes in here, I know by name.”
Trombetta said he takes the coronavirus seriously. But he said there are other dangers in the world, including other communicable diseases, arguing that it is impossible to be completely safe.
“I’m in support of the Constitution,” he said. “This has never happened in the history of the world, that the world shut down. And this has never happened in a republic, where our nation shut down.”
At his daily news conference Monday afternoon, Murphy discussed some details for entering Stage 2 of reopenings, putting at June 15 the date for nonessential businesses and outdoor dining to resume, and June 22 for salons and barbershops. Gyms were mentioned, but Murphy said he doesn’t have a definite date yet for their reopening. He will announce that date soon, he said.
At a briefing on May 28, Murphy said gyms reopening would be “playing with fire.”
In Cape May Court House, none of the people gathered outside wore masks and most stood close together. Trombetta said masks would be required of those using the gym, and that people working out would maintain the suggested distance. He also has hand sanitizers placed around the building, he said.
Along with Trombetta’s family members and some gym members, a group from the Rio Grande Baptist Church was also at the scene. The church had printed T-shirts stating: “My Business is Essential.” Pastor Jeff McCleod said the church will be open Wednesday. He expressed frustration with the way New Jersey has handled reopening.
“If the church can’t meet, we can certainly meet in a liquor store and be OK. The liquor stores are deemed essential,” McLeod said. “But the church is still not deemed essential.”
In his comments, Trombetta prayed and cited God as the ultimate authority. He couched the reopening in the language of civil rights, including invoking Rosa Parks, whose defiance of segregation on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus helped launch the national movement. Her refusal to move to the back of a bus sparked a boycott in 1955.
“Was she breaking the law? Yes, she was breaking the law. Should she?” he said, saying that church members and citizens have to decide when a law is wrong.
A former police officer whose son is also an officer, as are other family members, Trombetta stated that police are against the governor’s orders but must do their jobs, at one point saying officers would only close businesses if there was a complaint.
Lambert, the owner of the local Atilis gyms, said he spent many hours deep cleaning his gyms and putting measures in place to adhere to social distancing protocols. He also transformed the outside space at his Egg Harbor Township location so that his clients can exercise outside.
“We’ve doubled down, we’ve spent money,” he said. “I built an unbelievable outside gym. I bought more equipment, I bought more stuff.”
The outside gym includes a large green turf with work out equipment such as tires, monkey bars, dumbbells and other training equipment.
The Wildwood location will also have an outdoor gym, Lambert said.
Staff Writers CJ Fairfield and Michelle Brunetti-Post contributed to this report.
