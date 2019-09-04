The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled that a lawsuit filed over the Rams’ departure from St. Louis will be heard in a St. Louis courtroom, a defeat for the NFL team’s owner who sought to send the case to arbitration.
The court issued its ruling Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by St. Louis city and county and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, which owns the domed stadium where the Rams formerly played. It named Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who moved the team to Los Angeles for the 2016 season, the NFL and league owners.
It wasn’t immediately clear if an appeal was planned. Messages left Wednesday with the Rams, Kroenke’s attorney and the NFL were not immediately returned.
Brown upset with Raiders over fines: Star receiver Antonio Brown said Wednesday that the Oakland Raiders have fined him close to $54,000 for missing a practice and walkthrough last month.
Brown posted a letter on his Instagram account from general manager Mike Mayock saying that he was fined $40,000 for an unexcused absence from practice on Aug. 18 and $13,950 for skipping a walkthrough in Winnipeg on Aug. 22.
Brown also wrote on the account: “WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE’S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR.”
Mayock had given Brown a public ultimatum following the missed practice to be “all in or all out.”
Titans’ Succup to IR: The Tennessee Titans placed kicker Ryan Succop on injured reserve and added veteran Cairo Santos to replace him.
Succop hadn’t missed a game in five seasons with the Titans but had been recovering from offseason knee surgery. He had been on the physically unable to perform list until just before the Titans’ third preseason game. Succop kicked in the final two preseason games.
— Associated Press
He converted 86.7 percent of his field-goal attempts (26 of 30) last season.
Broncos reach 21-year stadium-naming deal: The Denver Broncos have partnered with Empower Retirement on a 21-year deal to name their stadium “Empower Field at Mile High.”
The Metropolitan Football Stadium District will meet later this week to sign off on the agreement that runs through 2039 and ends a three-year span without a title sponsor for the stadium that opened in 2001.
“It was worth the wait because we found absolutely the best partner,” Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.