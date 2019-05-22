Age: 18
High School: Mainland Regional
Hometown: Northfield
Parents: Michael and Patricia Wolf
Community/school activities: Chapter president of the Tri-M Honor Society, member of the National Honor Society, student ambassador, student music mentor for the local Middle Flute Players, member of varsity lacrosse team, member of school’s symphonic and wind band and member of pit orchestra, volunteer at Shore Medical Center and volunteer for Faces 4 Autism.
Post-high school plans: She will attending Holy Family University in Philadelphia in the fall, studying nursing and playing Division II lacrosse.
Career goals: To become a nurse
Courtney Wolf is a senior at Mainland Regional High School and volunteers for numerous community groups, including Shore Medical hospital and Faces 4 Autism. Her interest in leadership began at a young age, when she started a nonprofit for children in Haiti impacted by the 2011 earthquake. She has been accepted to Holy Family University and will pursue a degree in nursing while playing Division II lacrosse.
What sparked your interest in volunteering?
My mission project I created when I was 9 sparked my interest in volunteering. When the earthquake struck in Haiti, I viewed the news coverage that followed the mass destruction. ... I was able to emotionally place myself at the feet of the children suffering from the natural disaster. I knew the thing that would comfort me in my time of need was my teddy bear, so I decided to collect teddy bears for these children in their time of need. I collected 5,000 bears and sent them to Haiti. It’s something I always look back at, and it’s when I realized my gift was to help others.
You mentioned your parents as being your role models. How have your parents and upbringing shaped your interest in giving back?
Growing up as an only child, my parents felt it was vital for me to understand the importance of sharing. They engrained in me at an early age to “pay it forward” and be thankful for what you have. Every year during the Christmas holiday, my parents and I would make special shopping trips to purchase toys, clothing and other essential items for underprivileged children in the area. We’d also purchase additional canned goods and turkeys for Thanksgiving food drives and other food drives throughout the year.
What skills have you learned as a volunteer at Faces 4 Autism and how will you use that in the future?
Volunteering with Faces 4 Autism has improved my ability to communicate with others and has increased my organizational skills. Through personal interactions with children who have autism, I have learned to be more patient and the importance of having compassion when dealing with others. I can now say I truly have a better understanding of the autism spectrum and the impact that autism has on families. These skills will serve me well going into the field of nursing.
— Avalon Zoppo