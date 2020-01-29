Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein has sold the Playground Pier complex back to a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment. Blatstein told The Associated Press he wants to concentrate on his plan to return gambling to the former Showboat casino.
In the hopes of being let in to see President Donald J. Trump speak, thousands of people took a chance with their Tuesday, standing outside the Wildwoods Convention Center in the cold. Enough people had showed up to fill the auditorium by early morning, according to some reports. The convention center has a capacity of 7,400.
Cape May County Indivisible, a progressive grassroots organization, was among the nearly 30 groups that joined together Tuesday against the president's visit. The protest crowd was much smaller than those who were in Wildwood to support President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.
President Donald Trump showered praise on South Jersey congressman Jeff Van Drew on Tuesday, calling him brave and principled for voting against impeachment charges. The rally in Wildwood came one month after Van Drew switched political parties and declared his support for the president. Check out the photo gallery from the rally.
More changes for Miss America. The Miss America Organization announced late Tuesday night that President and CEO Regina Hopper is no longer with the organization. Read more about why.
The West Jersey Football League released its schedule for the 2020-21 seasons last week. The league consists of high schools from Mercer County to Cape May. Some teams objected to the distance they would have to travel for games.
