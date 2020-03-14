School closings are a matter of when, not if, Gov. Murphy says: Buena Vista Township’s St. Augustine Prep and Newfield’s Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Friday announced they will close for two weeks effective Monday.
COVID-19 cancels 98 Degrees show in Atlantic City, municipal meetings and more: Check out the latest COVID-19 event cancellations in South Jersey.
Atlantic City casinos move to take precautionary measures: On Friday morning, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announced the suspension of all entertainment until mid-April, while Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City canceled several upcoming events and Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa modified operating hours for several venues on the property.
First U.S. COVID-19 patients tell of illness, recovery: Less than two months after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the United States, some of the first victims of the illness who've recovered are telling their stories and describing their journey.
At local high schools, disappointment for winter teams, uncertainty for spring sports: “We’re very disappointed,” Wildwood Catholic boys basketball coach Dave DeWeese said Friday. “The way things played out the last 48 hours, it was a like a whirlwind."
