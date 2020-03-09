Two more people in New Jersey have tested “presumptive positive” for the new coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to six, Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver said March 8 in a teleconference with members of the media.

Two healthcare workers, a 70-year-old Teaneck, Bergen County, man and a 32-year-old West New York, Hudson County, man have tested positive, said Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. Because state officials have not interviewed the two men yet, the extent of their exposure is unknown.

There are 27 patients under investigation in New Jersey. The first case of COVID-19 in the state was announced Wednesday. The two new cases were the only positives of a recent round of nine tests over the weekend. Of the 27 cases being followed by state health officials, one is in Camden County and two are in Cumberland County.

