8 more people presumed positive for COVID-19: The disease caused by the new coronavirus now has 23 total cases in the state, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.
Judge denies request to stop Atlantic City change of government referendum: The special election on changing the city’s form of government will go on as scheduled after a Superior Court judge dismissed a complaint Wednesday that sought to delay or stop the impending referendum.
West Wildwood rescinds $1.75 million bond ordinance: After a petition to force a referendum vote on the issue was certified by the borough clerk, Mayor Christopher Fox felt it was better to rescind than commit the borough to the cost of holding a referendum.
Solicitor allowed to represent Pleasantville school board president in lawsuit: The school board has not appointed Solicitor James Carroll to represent President Carla Thomas, but an outside attorney said he could.
Wildwood Catholic wins first South Jersey title since 2007, sets up state final vs. Roselle Catholic: The Crusaders were almost flawless at the start, jumping to an 18-3 lead. Wildwood Catholic center Taj Thweatt scored 28 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked three shots.
St. Augustine basketball wins South Jersey Non-Public A title: The win ends Camden Catholic’s streak of two straight South Jersey championships. The Irish had beaten St. Augustine in the semifinals the past two seasons.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference joined other college basketball tournaments across the country and banned fans from its men's and women's basketball tournaments this week at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.