Rutgers University police euthanized an aggressive coyote believed responsible for two attacks on people walking near the Rutgers Nature Preserve.
Officers on Thursday spotted the animal near the location of a Nov. 18 attack. They tried to move the coyote away from the area, but they say it continued to approach.
State Fish and Wildlife officials had set traps after a man said he was walking on the footpath on the Livingston campus when a coyote ran out from the trees and bit him on Nov. 14.
He was treated at a hospital and released. A second person reported a coyote bit his pant leg Nov. 18.
The coyote’s remains will be tested for rabies.
Driver pleads guilty in highway crash that killed two: A driver admitted causing the deaths of a couple killed when a crash sent their minivan plunging into frigid waters in Willingboro.
Burlington County prosecutors say Amish Patel pleaded guilty Thursday to drunken driving and two counts of vehicular homicide. The 31-year-old Delanco resident faces nearly 13 years in state prison when he’s sentenced Jan. 16.
Prosecutors say Patel was speeding when he lost control of his car in January 2018 and hit a minivan that was stopped in the jug handle while waiting to cross over Route 130 in Willingboro. The impact sent the minivan over a guardrail and down an embankment before it went into a body of water that’s part of Olympia Lake.
The crash killed 52-year-old Robert Stephens and 50-year-old Janet Stephens.
Missing woman’s ex found dead in home: A man considered a person of interest in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend has been found dead inside his home.
Monmouth County prosecutors said the death of 29-year-old John Ozbilgen isn’t considered suspicious, but they declined further comment. His body was found early Friday at his Freehold Township home.
Ozbilgen was recently named a person of interest by investigators probing the disappearance of 25-year-old Stephanie Parze. She was last seen Oct. 30 after dropping her parents off at their house following a family night out.
— Associated Press
