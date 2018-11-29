The Carolina Hurricanes have placed Scott Darling on waivers, while the Arizona Coyotes claimed fellow goaltender Calvin Pickard off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers.
Darling went on waivers Thursday with two years left on his contract beyond this season at a salary-cap hit of $4.15 million. Darling became Carolina's third goaltender behind Petr Mrazek and Curtis McIlhenney, who the Hurricanes claimed from the Maple Leafs before the season began.
Arizona picked up Pickard in the aftermath of starter Antti Raanta leaving a recent game with a lower-body injury. Philadelphia put Pickard on waivers after firing general manager Ron Hextall, who claimed him from Toronto as a stopgap before the start of the season.
Baseball
A's pick location of new park: The Oakland Athletics have found a location for their modern new ballpark, announcing plans to build near Jack London Square along the water.
Team President Dave Kaval had hoped to finalize a site by the end of the year, and the A's made the announcement Wednesday they had settled on the Howard Terminal site. The team's new downtown offices will have a view of the project, including right from Kaval's large corner window.
Angels acquire IF: The Los Angeles Angels acquired infielder Tommy La Stella from the Chicago Cubs for $100,000 or a player to be named.
Basketball
Cavs trade Korver: The Cavaliers finalized their trade with Utah and sent Kyle Korver to the Jazz.
The teams agreed to the deal on Wednesday and completed the transaction Thursday following a conference call with NBA officials. Cleveland shipped Korver to the Jazz for guard Alec Burks and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.
Korver played in 124 games for the Cavs and was a valuable member of two Eastern Conference championship teams. One of the league's most accurate outside shooters, Korver had asked the rebuilding Cavs to send him to a contender.
Curry wants shoes marketed toward girls too: Steph Curry tells Under Armour to market his shoes to girls
NBA superstar Steph Curry and a young fan from California have pushed Under Armour to include girls in the marketing and sales of the basketball star's signature shoe.
Until recently, Under Armour's website listed the Curry 5 as an option in the menus for men, women and boys. Though the shoe's sizes are the same for all kids regardless of gender, it wasn't listed for girls.