1112 W. Brigantine Ave. Brigantine; CrabShackBrigantine.com
Part seafood market, part restaurant, the Crab Shack offers just the right rustic beach vibe for a spot located only about a block and a half from the surf. Inside the market is decorated thoroughly with the prerequisite crab nets, buoys, fishing rods and seahorses, all of which do their job setting the tone. Outside a lineup of picnic tables awaits, each with a much needed umbrella, which was a godsend on a hot day like the one in which I visited
What to try:
New England clam chowder ($8.50)– Creamy and flavorful, their take on this classic soup was a win. Hearty and with the right amount of clams to satisfy.
French fries – Crinkle cut fries, perfectly cooked and built for dipping. A lot of places get this wrong, the Crab Shack got it right.