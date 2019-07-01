3626 Rt. 35, Toms River; Facebook.com/crabbyricks
Crabby Rick’s sits on Route 35 in a section of Toms River known as Normandy Beach. Amidst an endless lineup of summer bungalows and seaside mansions, this blue and red shack is a “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it” type of place. A handful of well-shaded picnic tables flank the outside of the building, while a mix of Bob Marley favorites play in the background, their melodies dancing through the salty ocean air and setting the perfect mood. In fact, the whole vibe at Crabby Rick’s feels more like you are hanging out at a friend’s beach house who happens to be cooking up some delicious seafood.
What to try:
Fried Clams ($9.95) Forget the puny frozen ones you find at most seafood joints (you know the ones I’m talking about — they look and taste like fried rubber bands). Crabby Rick’s fried clams are in a whole other category. Large whole-belly clams, fried to a golden brown and served with house-made tartar sauce. These were a real standout.
Lobster roll ($16.95): Usually you find one of two styles of lobster rolls, either the lobster salad-esque Maine style or the hot buttered Connecticut style. The lobster roll at Crabby Rick’s falls into neither category, instead it is served on a garlic roll with some spices and fresh greens. A simple, unique presentation that lets the lobster meat shine.
Crabby’s Crab Cake Sandwich ($12.50) One of the largest and most impressive looking crabcake sandwiches I have encountered. According to the menu, this monster contains “super lump” crabmeat (a category I was previously unaware of) which is coated in a thick, extra-crunchy breading, and served with lettuce and Crabby’s tartar sauce on a wonderfully squishy bun.