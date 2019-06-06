Where to find it:
1415 Route 50, Mays Landing
What to know:
Inside this rustic place sits a round bar accented with glass block — surely a relic of many decades ago — and a series of well-seasoned tables (some picnic style, some not) that appear to have seen it all. The bar adds a nice touch, allowing you to pair your suds and seafood (as the name flagrantly suggests). The walls and ceiling are a hodgepodge of randomly thumb-tacked dollar bills, some signed and decorated by the folks that donated them.
What to try:
Crab Sampler (Alaskan King crab, snow crab, dungeness and blue claw crabs; market price):
A simply incredible platter of crabs of all varieties, steamed to perfection and served with drawn butter for dipping and an assortment of tools for cracking and slicing. It’s messy, it’s a lot of work and it’s 100 percent worth it.
Crabby’s fried sampler (flounder, shrimp, scallops crab cakes and fries):
The standout of the bunch was the crab cake, which was well spiced with hints of fresh peppers and lots of lump crab meat. The flounder scored big points for being a really tasty version of a sometimes ho-hum fish thanks to a light breading and some excellent tartar sauce. Shrimp and scallops were great too. No loser in the bunch.
He-crab soup: Creamy, flavorful, decadent and packed with crab meat, Crabby’s signature he (not she) crab soup can give even the best New England clam chowder a run for its money.