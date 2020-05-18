Breweries

Rob Callaghan, sale manager of Tuckahoe Brewing Company, in Egg Harbor Township packing up beer for delivery Wednesday May 13, 2020. Tuckahoe Brewing Company how craft breweries are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Craft breweries in South Jersey and statewide are having their chances to make money squeezed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their ability to sell their product to restaurants and bars and on their own premises has been greatly reduced because customers are not allowed inside these businesses.

The Salvation Army in Atlantic City is operating at capacity and is struggling to meet the growing needs of the community. From March 17 to May 12, the Salvation Army in the city has given out 170,018 meals through its soup kitchen and food pantry, which is a 288% increase from the same period of time last year, said Frank Picciotto, commanding officer for the Salvation Army in Atlantic City.

The Atlantic City Democratic Committee wants the Atlantic County committee to rescind its award of the party line to Mayor Marty Small Sr. and honor their candidate selection in July's primary, warning that failure to do so may carry over to future elections. The Atlantic City Democratic Committee Chairwoman wrote an open letter to the chairman of the county committee, urging him to change course and support Pamela Thomas-Fields over Small. 

Local governments throughout New Jersey are facing both additional expenses, such as buying more personal protective equipment, and decreased revenues due to COVID-19 without knowing how much or when financial relief will be coming from the federal government. Municipalities are taking matters into their own hands by putting a freeze on new hires and spending less to deal with COVID costs.

St. Augustine Prep senior rower Josh Diggons committed over the winter to attend the University of Washington and row for the Huskies. Diggons, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound Ocean City resident, has signed a national letter of intent. Diggons won't start out with an athletic scholarship, but could earn one with the NCAA Division I program.

Josh Diggons, of Ocean City, has signed a letter of intent to row for the University of Washington’s national power program. Diggons is a St. Augustine Prep senior.

