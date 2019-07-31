On Aug. 3, don’t miss the Craft Beer, Music & Crab Festival at the Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May, It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free to attend. You can enjoy seafood, BBQ, roast beef, empanadas, cupcakes, as well as beers, wines and spirits from the local breweries, wineries and distilleries. Bring the kids to enjoy an old-fashioned Victorian Circus and other games. Crafts and collectibles will be on sale for those looking for a gift. Live music starts at 11 a.m. so bring your chairs and make a day of this great annual event.
Craft Beer, Music & Crab Festival at the Emlen Physick Estate
