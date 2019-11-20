Off-duty detective among those who ran toward chaos at Pleasantville football shooting: “All I could think of was get in there and help, get in there and help,” said Nina Mitchell, a detective with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and nurse who was at the Pleasantville-Camden high school football game Friday night just before gunfire broke out in the stands.
CRDA adopts 2020 budgets, approves $4M for Tourism District restroom upgrades: The CRDA budget increased by 14% to $7.13 million, with salary and employee benefits accounting for a majority of the increase, Board Chairman Robert Mulcahy said.
Atlantic City Executive Council staying the course sans Johnson: The absence of the Atlantic City Executive Council’s two most influential principals was noticeable during this month’s meeting, but the collective group of city stakeholders vowed to move forward with the state’s blueprint.
Playoff resumption game should resume in Pleasantville, Weinberg writes: Props to the Philadelphia Eagles for offering the use of Lincoln Financial Field for Wednesday's Pleasantville-Camden high school playoff football game, but the game should be open to the public, columnist David Weinberg says.
Follow sports writers David Weinberg and Michael McGarry, as well as photographer Edward Lea, on Twitter for live updates from the game.
Ocean City preparing for first sectional final in 19 years: Brad Jamison and the Ocean City High School football team are experiencing something different this season — a thrilling postseason run.
