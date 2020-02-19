111519_nws_westwild Christopher Fox

Concerned Taxpayers of West Wildwood has ended a petition drive against a $1.75 million sewer bond ordinance, after Mayor Christopher Fox, shown here in a November 2019 meeting, promised it would only proceed if the federal government picks up about half of the cost.

Taxpayer group drops West Wildwood petition drive, but some residents push ahead: The Concerned Taxpayers of West Wildwood Advisory Council sent an email Monday to its members saying it was dropping the petition effort against a sewer project after officials promised the project will only happen if it is half-funded with federal grants.

CRDA approves Atlantic City rooming house plan, first project: The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's Board of Directors allocated a total of $1.2 million for the conversion program, with the expectation that the funding could be used for roughly four projects.

Sovereign Avenue School students learn about artist Jacob Lawrence, an Atlantic City native: In 1941, Lawrence was the first African American given a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art. He was hailed as the most influential artist in the 20th century by Fortune Magazine and graced the cover of its November 1941 issue.

Debate over 2nd Amendment 'sanctuary' at Atlantic freeholders: “This (resolution) is basically meaningless. It will confuse people about whether or not they have to obey (gun) laws in Atlantic County,” said Christine Piper, of Egg Harbor City. “It would be a potentially dangerous resolution.”

Wildwood girls lose but still clinch a share of Tri-County Classic title: Winter Favre and Leah Benichou each scored 11 in the Warriors' 56-35 loss to Gloucester Catholic in division play.

