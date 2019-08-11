Deputy head of CRDA Marshall Spevak to leave job
Spevak, 31, joined the CRDA in July 2018 after getting the political appointment from Gov. Phil Murphy. He is the third of nine high-level executives at CRDA to leave, following two resignations last month.
Asbury Park embraces e-scooters after new law. Could the rest of the shore follow suit? New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law allowing electric scooters and electric bikes to be regulated like regular bicycles, allowing them to travel on streets without registration, insurance or a driver's license.
Next phase of Kil-Tone cleanup unveiled in Vineland. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a $36 million cleanup of about 40 nonresidential properties contaminated by the former pesticide manufacturer.
National Weather Service confirms a tornado in Millville last Wednesday. The EF-0 tornado, with 70 mph winds, tore through a field of solar panels adjacent to the Millville Sewer Department Facility, according to the weather agency.
Ocean City's Tom Finnegan commits to Vanderbilt The Ocean City High School sophomore pitching standout committed over the weekend to attend Vanderbilt University, on a baseball scholarship.
Mike Trout is coming to Philly ... but only for a few days and not until next summer. The Millville native and the Los Angeles Angels will return to Citizens Bank Park for the first time in five years, for a July 2020 series against the Phillies.