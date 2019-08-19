Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a large TV cabinet stand for my 65-inch TV. Any color will due, prefer wood, and not too expensive. — Charlie J.
Dear Charlie: This week at Boscov’s get an Oak Ridge TV cabinet with three shelves in the center and two cabinet doors on both sides, regularly $299.99, on sale for $99.99. It appears in the picture to be a grayish/brown wood color with glass doors. It measures 24 inches high by 60 inches wide by 20 inches deep. You also can get lucky at Big Lots, Christmas Tree Shops, and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find out for me why I can’t find Del Monte tomato sauce in any supermarkets? Have they stopped making it? — Helen J.
Dear Helen: When I went to Del Monte’s website it is still there. However, when I put in their search 50 miles from Atlantic City, no store came up. Walmart sells it on its website, however it says out of stock. Of course you can buy it at Amazon.com for $10.98 for six cans with free shipping if you have Prime. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: For as long as I can remember, I have been wearing Silver Toe socks from Sears. With the store closure, I cannot find them anywhere. Sears online does not sell the crew size. — John B.
Dear John: Sears.com does sell Silvertoe Men’s Cushioned Crew Socks in a six-pack for $14.40. If you sign up for email you get an additional $5 off a $50 purchase. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I buy a new shower head that comes off? I like that style because it makes it easy to rinse the shower down when I clean it. My white one is looking gross. I would like metal and not pay $80 for it! — Cynthia M.
Dear Cynthia: Get an All Waterpik Power Pulse 2-in-1 Dual Shower System at Bed Bath & Beyond on sale for $39.99 plus download a coupon for 20% off at the store’s website, making your cost $32.
Reader Tips
• Mary S., of Galloway Township, wrote in to let Joanna know Dynata’s phone number is 214-365-5000. She mentioned to call the number, then block it.
• Carole Monday wrote in to let Missing Her Mom know Thrifty Kitty, a nonprofit store across from Oceanville firehouse, has a display of cardinals.
Steals of the Week
ShopRite
• Large Snow Crab Clusters: $10.99 per pound.
• BallPark beef franks: $1.66 with your ShopRite digital coupon. Limit 4.
• Colavita pasta: 77 cents.
• Atlantic Salmon fillet: $6.99 per pound.
• Three-pack of Romaine hearts: 99 cents with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
Acme
• Chock Full O’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce can: $5.
• Lancaster Brand meatloaf/meatball mix: $3 per pound.
• 52-ounce carton of Tree Ripe orange juice: $1.
• Signature Farms 12-ounce iceberg garden salad or 14-ounce cole slaw: $1.
• Colgate 4-ounce toothpaste or toothbrush: $1.
Tips
• Case of True Clear purified water is half price for $1.99 at Staples.
• Men’s and ladies Sketchers casual shoes, regularly $59.99 to $64.99, on sale for $29.99 to $39.99 at Boscov’s. All Carter’s and Oshkosh playwear and sleepwear are half price.
• 80-pack of Victor Allen’s Kcups is $19.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
• Family pack of drumsticks or thighs is 69 cents per pound at Save A Lot.
• Back-to-School housewares, domestics, Pyrex, Snapware and Proctor Silex appliances are half price at Rite Aid.
• Butterflied leg of lamb is $5.99 per pound at Aldi. Green grapes are 89 cents per pound.
• Tide Simply (yellow bottle) is $1.94 with the coupon in the store app at CVS.
• 65-inch LG Smart UHD HDR TV is on sale at Target for $579.99. A 43-inch TCL Roku 4K TV is on sale for $199.99.
• Maxwell House 30.6-ounce coffee or McCafe 24-ounce coffee is $5.95 at Dollar General.
• One quart mums are $3.33 Wednesday at Lowe’s.
• Oreo 6- to 15.3-ounce cookies are $1.99 at Walgreens.
• Proctor Silex microwave is $35 at Walmart.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com