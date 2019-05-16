Recycling some plastics can be tricky, but there are recycling options that can be implemented at schools to keep waste from entering the landfill.
Join the Atlantic Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority to learn about how local communities are using creative solutions to tackle the problem with plastic waste.
The talk will include presentations on projects schools can include in their recycling programs, such as a school challenge that collects plastic bags.
A representative from Brigantine Green Team will discuss how organizations can implement a TerraCycle program to recycle items such as K-Cups, bottle caps and disposable cups, which are not recyclable in Atlantic County.
This event is free of charge and will take place at the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, 1523 U.S. 9 North, Cape May Court House.