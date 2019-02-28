Crest Savings Bank is proud to support Family Promise of Cape May County, a local nonprofit organization that cares for the communities of Cape May County.
Casual 4 a Cause is an initiative that allows Crest Savings Bank employees to nominate a local nonprofit organization that serves the communities of Cape May County. Employees can wear blue jeans and their crest polo shirt to work on Friday’s for a small donation.
One of our core values at Crest Savings Bank is our community. Family Promise not only houses individuals in our community who need assistance getting back on their feet, but they also assist them with learning a new trade, finding employment and budgeting.
The funds that the Casual 4 a Cause initiative raised will assist Family Promise of Cape May County with providing continual quality housing, mentorship and family to those in our community who need assistance.