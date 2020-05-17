Ocean City opens for summer

Most people did not wear masks and social distancing was at times difficult on the busy Boardwalk in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Crowds return to Ocean City's beaches, Boardwalk in trial run for Memorial Day weekend: It looked like any other crowded Saturday as residents and visitors geared up for summer on Ocean City’s Boardwalk and beaches.

The top high school sports moments, memories of the 2019-20 season: Despite the adversity, the 2019-20 season was filled with thrilling and history-making performances by teams and individuals.

Shore town mayors handle challenges, criticism amid pandemic: While some shore town mayors have kept their beaches open, others have closed parks and boardwalks to eliminate gatherings, but not without backlash from residents.

Phyllis George dies at 70. She was Miss America 1971 and then became an NFL broadcasting pioneer. And you can check out photos from her interesting life here.

Democratic Primary roundup: Candidates get creative campaigning in pandemic: It's the most interesting and exciting Democratic congressional primary in the region in decades, but the race to see who will challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, has been overshadowed by events.

Harrison and Kennedy

Longport’s Brigid Callahan Harrison, left, and Brigantine’s Amy Kennedy are in a hard-fought primary battle to run against U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November.

