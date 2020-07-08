Web traffic for major cruise lines does not appear to be improving. JP Morgan Securities analyst Brandt Montour said in a client note that data from SimilarWeb shows total volume — which includes desktop and mobile visits — for Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines tracking down 74% year over year, which is near the lowest to date.
Montour said the decline is not surprising, given the cruise operators have mostly stopped marketing efforts, but it does contrast with recent operator commentary that bookings are getting less bad.
Choice Hotels stays positive: Choice Hotels is confident that its business will benefit from its emphasis on leisure travel amid the travel industry’s recovery from the pandemic. The company, whose brands include Comfort, Quality Inn and EconoLodge, said in an investor presentation that leisure travel makes up about ¾ of its room nights and it has limited exposure to convention and group business.
While essential workers, government, trucking, logistics and construction business travelers have continued to stay at its brands during the outbreak, Choice anticipates being able to capitalize on pent-up leisure demand, citing its more than 2,000 domestic properties located near beaches and national parks. The company said that 90% of its properties are in “drive-to” locations, with more than 4,000 of its domestic hotels within one mile of a highway exit.
Home buying heating up: Home buying is heating up, despite the pandemic. Seasonally adjusted purchase applications rose 5%, to the highest level in nearly a month, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending July 3. The figure is up 33% from the same week a year earlier.
Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said that the average purchase loan size increased to $365,700, as borrowers deal with limited supply and higher home prices.
— Associated Press
“We plan to watch web traffic closely from here as a potential leading indicator of new-to-cruise travelers re-engaging with the industry/product,” Montour wrote.
